Bangladesh says Rohingya arrivals 'untenable' as thousands arrive daily

Nearly 1 million Rohingya refugees have fled violence in Myanmar, an "untenable situation" for neighbor Bangladesh, the country's U.N. envoy said Monday, calling on Myanmar to let them return.



Jordan's Queen Rania visited Rohingya refugee camps on Monday and called for a stronger response from the international community to the plight of the Rohingya who fled to Bangladesh to escape "systematic persecution" in Myanmar.



New pledges included 30 million euros announced by the European Union, $15 million by Kuwait, 10 million Australian dollars ($7.8 million) by Australia and 12 million pounds ($15.8 million) from Britain.



He reiterated the U.N. call on Myanmar to allow "full humanitarian access across Rakhine" where aid agencies have been denied entry.

