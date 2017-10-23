Japan's Abe wins votes but not hearts: analysts

Shinzo Abe has seized a "super-majority" in Japan's parliament but failed to win the hearts and minds of voters suspicious of his nationalist instincts and unenthused by his drive to change the country's pacifist constitution.



Abe now has the parliamentary numbers to start a process that would bolster the role of the military -- an ambition he has long cherished.



The election confirmed Abe's "difficult relations with the Japanese people", said Tobias Harris, Japanese politics expert at the Washington-based Teneo Intelligence consultancy.



Abe was fighting for his political survival, embroiled in scandal and smarting from an embarrassing defeat in Tokyo municipal elections.



The trouble for Abe is that many Japanese feel deep affection for, and pride in, the constitution's peace provisions, which they believe have served them well over the last seven decades.



China and the two Koreas -- both victims of Japan's 20th century adventurism -- are also deeply hostile to anything that could be seen as re-militarization.



Despite his personal ambitions, Abe is sensitive to public antipathy on the issue.

