Sgt. Bergdahl faces life in prison for endangering comrades

Bowe Bergdahl will appear Monday before a military judge who will determine his punishment for endangering comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan. Before delivering his sentence, the judge will have to resolve a last-minute defense argument that new comments by President Donald Trump have tainted the case.



Prosecutors are expected to put on evidence or testimony about soldiers and a Navy SEAL who were seriously wounded by gunfire during these search missions, including an Army National Guard sergeant who was shot in the head, suffering a traumatic brain injury that put him in a wheelchair, unable to speak.



Bergdahl, 31, from Hailey, Idaho, was captured soon after walking off his remote post in 2009 .



Nance ruled in February that those campaign statements were "disturbing and disappointing," but didn't amount to unlawful command influence, noting that Trump made the comments before he became president.

...