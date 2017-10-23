China's recyclers eye looming electric vehicle battery mountain

In the first eight months of 2017, Chinese manufacturers produced 6.7 billion batteries, up 51 percent from the year-earlier period, according to industry ministry data.



China began promoting electric vehicles in 2009, and as the first of those cars reach the end of their lifespan, lithium battery waste could be as much as 170,000 tons next year, industry experts estimate.



Despite the challenges, battery waste also represents a significant opportunity for the country's growing recycling industry.



Recycling lithium batteries can be prohibitively expensive for many companies.



The commercial viability of the sector has been undermined by soaring waste treatment costs, as well as high taxes, Tianwei's Zhang said.



In his paper, Zhang cited one recycling company as saying that the value of materials extracted from one ton of lithium-iron-phosphate battery waste stood at 8,110 yuan, but the cost of recycling them would be 8,540 yuan.



The company has to pay a recycling company to dispose of batteries.

...