Mormons allow more technology, smartphones for missionaries

The Mormon church's gradual embrace of the digital age for missionaries took another step forward Friday as the religion announced it is nearly doubling the missions where technology is allowed and swapping out tablets for smartphones.



The number of missions using smartphones is being increased to 162, from 87 previously, the church said.



The religion said that most missionaries in the future will bring smartphones.



The year before, the religion loosened rules on internet use for missionaries, allowing them to send emails to friends, priesthood leaders and new converts.



The Utah-based religion, which counts nearly 16 million members around the world, also said Friday that it's implementing a set of 16 standardized questions designed to ensure local lay leaders properly screen prospective missionaries.

