Trump 'made me cry': widow of fallen US soldier

The pregnant widow of an American soldier killed in an ambush in Niger said Monday that Donald Trump had struggled to remember his name during a condolence call, in an account the president immediately disputed.



La David Johnson was one of four U.S. soldiers killed in the Oct. 4 extremist attack, has generated a storm of controversy that is now heading into its second week.



Details of Trump's call were made public last week by a Democratic congresswoman who claimed the president had offended Johnson's widow, drawing accusations from the White House of politicizing the issue.



Trump himself kicked off the furor early last week by falsely claiming that Barack Obama and other former U.S. leaders did not call the families of fallen soldiers.

...