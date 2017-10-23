Catalonia warns of civil disobedience as Madrid readies direct rule

Catalonia said Monday it was confident all officials including police would defy attempts by Madrid to enforce direct rule on the region in a dispute raising fears of unrest among Spain's European allies.



The Spanish government has invoked special constitutional powers to fire the regional government and force elections to counter an independence drive. A vote in the national Senate to implement direct rule is due on Friday.



Catalan authorities said about 90 percent of those who took part in the referendum on Oct. 1 voted for independence.



Several hundred Catalan municipalities said they were against direct rule from Madrid and asked the Catalan parliament to vote on a motion rejecting it.



Around 4,000 national police who had been shipped in for the referendum have remained in Catalonia.



The Spanish government has said it would call a regional election within six months.

...