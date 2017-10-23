Nations pledge $340 million to Rohingya response

Nations have pledged $340 million to care for Myanmar's Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, an "encouraging" step in the response to the intensifying crisis, the U.N. said Monday.



The U.N. says it needs $434 million to provide support through February for the 900,000 Rohingya who have fled across the border, as well as the 300,000 local Bangladeshis hosting the influx.



Lowcock stressed the importance of countries actually delivering the cash, with the U.N. having confronted unfulfilled pledges in past crises.



Rohingya refugees have headed for Bangladesh in huge numbers after militant attacks on Myanmar security forces in Rakhine sparked a major army crackdown on the community likened to ethnic cleansing by the U.N.

...