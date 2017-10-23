Save the Children suspends migrant rescues in Mediterranean

International humanitarian group Save the Children said Monday it had suspended migrant rescues in the Mediterranean Sea as departures from Libya slow and security conditions worsen.



Save the Children has operated a ship, the Vos Hestia, since September last year, rescuing more than 10,000 migrants from dangerous and overcrowded boats launched by people smugglers.



Italian police searched the Vos Hestia on Monday as part of a wider investigation into the role non-government organizations are playing in picking up migrants off the Libya coast and bringing them to Italy.



Police in August seized a migrant rescue boat operated by a German aid group Jugend Rettet.



Several months ago some 10 rescue ships took turns patrolling the North African coast, picking up migrants who reached international waters and bringing them to Italy.

...