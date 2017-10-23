Forest fires stoke record loss in world tree cover: monitor

Forest fires in Brazil and Indonesia contributed to a record loss in global tree cover in 2016, equivalent to the size of New Zealand, which could accelerate deforestation blamed for climate change, an independent forest monitoring network said Monday.



Worldwide, global tree cover losses rose 51 percent in 2016 from the previous year to 297,000 square kilometers, according to data from the University of Maryland compiled by Global Forest Watch (GFW).



GFW said Brazil's Amazon region lost 37,000 square kilometers of tree cover in calendar 2016, almost three times more than in 2015 .



GFW said Indonesia lost almost 1 million hectares of tree cover in 2016, probably the delayed result of a severe fire season in 2015 .

...