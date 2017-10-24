China's Communist Party inserts Xi into party constitution

China's ruling Communist Party moved Tuesday to confirm Xi Jinping's rise to becoming the country's most powerful leader in decades by amending its constitution to add his name and ideology.



Xi's concept of "socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era" was added to the party constitution at the close of a twice-a-decade major congress.



The placement of Xi's thought among the party's leading guidelines also comes five years into his term -- earlier than his predecessors.



Xi has described his concept as central to setting China on the path to becoming a "great modern socialist country" by midcentury.



The constitution was also amended to include references to the party's "absolute" leadership over the armed forces and a commitment to promote Xi's signature foreign policy and infrastructure initiative known as "One Belt, One Road".

...