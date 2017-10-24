Chaotic scene at Kim Jong Nam murder site

Handcuffed, wearing bulletproof vests and under heavily armed guard, the two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korea's leader were pushed around a Malaysian airport in wheelchairs on Tuesday during a court visit to the crime scene.



Recordings on Feb. 13 show Huong approaching Kim and grasping his face from behind near the airport's check-in counters before quickly leaving.



According to police, the men had applied liquid on the women's hands, and were among four suspects-at-large charged together with the women for the murder.



Prosecutors say Siti Aisyah and Huong conspired with four others who are still at large to kill Kim Jong Nam.

