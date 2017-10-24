Widow of US soldier killed in Niger says Trump 'made me cry'

The pregnant widow of an American soldier killed in an ambush in Niger said Monday that Donald Trump struggled to remember his name during a condolence call, in an account the president immediately disputed.



Trump's call to Myeshia Johnson, whose husband Sergeant La David Johnson was one of four US soldiers killed in the October 4 militant attack, has generated a storm of controversy and comes as questions swirl over how the attack happened.



Details of Trump's call were made public last week by a Democratic congresswoman who claimed the president had offended Johnson's widow, drawing accusations from the White House of politicizing the issue.



Trump himself kicked off the furor early last week by falsely claiming that Barack Obama and other former presidents did not call the families of fallen soldiers.

...