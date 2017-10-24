Unlikely allies eye vote to legalize cannabis in NZ

New Zealand could become the first country in the Asia-Pacific region to legalize cannabis for personal use after an unlikely alliance of populist, centrist and leftist parties put drug policy immediately on the agenda of the incoming government.



Australia recently introduced laws freeing up access to cannabis for medicinal use, but does not allow recreational use.



There is no timeframe for possible legalization, which would represent the first major reform of drug laws since the 1970s, but would depend on the public first voting to back reforms.



Drug law reforms figured in talks to form New Zealand's new government after a Sept. 23 election failed to yield a majority for either the governing National Party or opposition Labour, although neither major party had such a campaign plank.

...