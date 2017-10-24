Trump comments concern judge, loom over Bergdahl sentencing

The judge deciding Bergdahl's punishment for walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009 heard defense arguments Monday that Trump recently reaffirmed his scathing criticism and is preventing a fair sentencing hearing.



He had stern words for prosecutors about what effect Trump's comments would have on public perception of the case. He indicated he would issue a ruling later on the defense request to dismiss the case because of Trump.



Former Army lawyer Eric Carpenter said the judge has to worry not only about whether Trump has directly influenced the case, but also what the public thinks under a military justice concept called apparent unlawful command influence. Nance's remarks Monday should resolve the question of whether Trump directly swayed the court, but the judge could still make concessions to the defense to address these concerns, Carpenter said.



Carpenter doubts the judge would dismiss the case outright, but said Nance could limit Bergdahl's punishment because of Trump.

...