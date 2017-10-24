EU's Tusk says 'up to London' how Brexit ends

EU President Donald Tusk said on Tuesday that the outcome of fraught Brexit talks was "up to London" and that abandoning the EU divorce remained an option for the UK.



The comments come just days after European Union leaders threw British Prime Minister Theresa May a lifeline in Brexit talks, agreeing to start preparations for the next stage of negotiations on post-Brexit trade and a transition deal.



Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, also in European Parliament, strongly underlined that the commission, which handles the talks for the EU, was approaching the negotiations in good faith.

...