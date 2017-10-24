Trump's refugee ban ends, new screening rules put in place

President Donald Trump's four-month worldwide ban on refugees ended Tuesday, officials said, as his administration prepared to unveil tougher new screening procedures.



Under an executive order Trump signed earlier this year, the United States had temporary halted admissions for refugees from all countries, with some exceptions. The end-date written into the order came and went Tuesday with no new order from Trump to extend it.



The refugee restrictions were in addition to Trump's broader "travel ban" on people from several countries.

...