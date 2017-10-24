Far-right AfD vows 'new era' at German parliament debut

The far-right AfD party vowed a "new era" as it made its debut Tuesday at the first sitting of Germany's newly-elected parliament, where it immediately sparked an outcry by comparing itself to a victim of notorious Nazi Hermann Goering.



Setting the tone for more fractious parliamentary sessions in the next four years, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) was first off the mark in filing a motion to challenge a change in parliamentary rules that thwarted one of its lawmakers from making the opening speech in the lower house.



Nevertheless, the AfD's quip drew gasps from the floor and was slammed as "tasteless" by Marco Buschmann of the liberal FDP party.



The AfD's arrival in the Bundestag is nothing short of a political earthquake in post-war Germany.



Ahead of Tuesday's session, Josef Schuster, the president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, said the AfD's presence in parliament gave him a "queasy feeling".

