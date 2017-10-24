Pakistan PM tells Tillerson it has 'produced results' in fighting terrorism

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday reconfirmed Pakistan's commitment to the "war on terror" during a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, saying his country had "produced results" fighting the region's Islamist militants.



Tillerson, on a tour of Asia and the Middle East, arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday afternoon and met with Abbasi, as well as Pakistan's powerful army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.



Pakistani officials bristle at the idea that the country is not doing enough against militants and say Pakistan has suffered more than 60,000 casualties in the war on terror since the Sept. 11 attacks in United States in 2001 .



Tillerson is due to arrive in India late on Tuesday.

