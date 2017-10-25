GOP senator says Trump a bully, divisive

The angry exchange unfolded just hours before Trump lunched with GOP senators at the Capitol to try to unite the party around a rewrite of the nation's tax code.



When Trump arrived at the Capitol, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accompanied him into the GOP lunch, both men smiling while ignoring shouted questions about Corker's comments.



That prompted Trump to label his antagonist "Liddle' Bob Corker" and claim, falsely, that Corker had decided to retire after begging for an endorsement Trump wouldn't give.



That led to an angry Twitter response from Trump, who said, "Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts.



The back-and-forth then escalated even further as Corker launched a series of withering criticisms against Trump in interviews at the Capitol prompting more Twitter fire from Trump and still more angry retorts from Corker.

...