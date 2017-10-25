China's Xi given 2nd 5-year term as Communist Party leader

As expected, Xi was given a renewed mandate following the first meeting Wednesday of the new Central Committee that was elected at the party's twice-a-decade national congress.



The makeup of the committee reflects Xi's efforts to foster party unity by striking a balance between different interest groups in the 89-million member organization as he seeks to better position a reinvigorated party to dominate China's affairs at home and abroad.



At the same time, observers note, none of the new members of the top ruling body appeared to be suitable successors to Xi as party leader. In contrast, before Xi took power in 2012, he had been in the Standing Committee for five years and Xi's predecessor Hu had a seat on the body for 10 years before becoming party leader.



Under recent party precedent, party leaders have served just two five-year terms.



"This shows that what remains of the resistance (to Xi) is still able to exercise some element of horse-trading constraint on Xi Jinping".



And despite his unrivaled dominion over the party, Xi will likely struggle to continue making it relevant to a Chinese society that has grown "bigger, more diverse and more autonomous," said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, an expert on Chinese politics at Hong Kong Baptist University.

...