Brazil Congress to vote on president's corruption case

Brazil's lower house of Congress is due to vote Wednesday on whether President Michel Temer should stand trial for corruption -- and the deeply unpopular center-right leader is expected to survive easily.



The first president in the country to face criminal charges while in office, Temer is accused of obstruction of justice and racketeering.



For opposition deputy Jose Guimaraes, from the leftist Workers' Party, this is an opportunity to ditch Temer, who took over in 2016 from impeached president Dilma Rousseff.



However, a two-thirds majority is required in the lower house of Congress to have Temer's case sent to the Supreme Court.



Ironically, what makes it easier for Temer is that many of those judging him in the lower house -- 185 of the 513 deputies -- are themselves targets of anti-corruption probes.

...