Germany expels 14 Afghans amid protests

Germany expelled 14 rejected Afghan asylum seekers, the interior ministry said Wednesday, amid angry protests that the war-ravaged country is unsafe for returnees.



Germany resumed deportations of rejected asylum seekers from Afghanistan last month after suspending the process when a devastating truck bomb hit the Afghan capital in May.



That group of eight Afghans represented the sixth wave of repatriations of Afghans from Germany since December under a disputed Afghan-European Union deal aimed at curbing the influx of migrants.



More than 13,300 Afghans have applied for asylum in Germany since the start of the year.

