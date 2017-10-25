Trump hits back at Republican critics

Trying to forestall a wider party backlash, Trump said Flake and Corker had decided to resign from politics because they could not be reelected.



Many Republicans privately express grave misgivings about Trump's behavior in office, but remain publicly supportive.



The White House has worked hard to keep the party rank and file focused on those targets.



Trump's ascendency has also led to a battle for the soul of the Republican party, with establishment conservatives struggling to stop an insurgency from the more populist and nationalist wing of the party.

...