North Korea urges UN to discuss US naval exercise as threat

North Korea's ambassador called on the U.N. Security Council Wednesday to urgently discuss the recent U.S. joint naval exercise near the Korean peninsula, calling it preparation for a pre-emptive strike and nuclear war against his country.



North Korea has repeatedly urged the Security Council to discuss U.S.-South Korea military exercises, but its requests have never been taken up.



If the council ignores the DPRK request again, Ja said, it will demonstrate "more clearly" that the U.N.'s most powerful body is only a "political tool" of the United States.

...