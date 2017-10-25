Wife of Boko Haram leader 'killed in airstrike': military

The Nigerian military said Wednesday it was investigating reports that a recent bombing raid killed one of the wives of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau.



Another wife, Hassana Yakubu, was arrested in an army raid in the northeastern city of Damaturu in 2012 .



She was released the following year with another of Yusuf's widows, Mallama Zara, plus the wives of several other top commanders.



Boko Haram, whose eight-year Islamist insurgency has left at least 20,000 dead in northeast Nigeria, has long been factionalized.

...