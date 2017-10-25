Brazil leader hospitalized as he faces vote on suspension

The news came as the lower house of Brazil's Congress met for another vote on his political survival.



Temer's popularity is in single digits after a series of scandals and the vote could show how effectively he will be able to govern during the last year of his term.



If two thirds of the 513 members of the Chamber of Deputies accept the charges, Temer will be suspended for up to six months while he is tried in the nation's Supreme Court.



Temer has spent recent weeks shoring up his support, doling out local projects, plum positions and decrees favorable to his allies. Still, with lawmakers starting to think about their prospects for re-election next year, Temer's margin of victory could be slimmer this time.



As the morning's session ended, a handful of opposition lawmakers who were present began shouting, "Out with Temer!"

...