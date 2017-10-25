Ukraine to probe MP's three national lottery victories

Ukraine's anti-corruption agency said Wednesday it would investigate the case of an opposition leader who declared in his income statement that he had won the national lottery three times, earning a combined 571,045 hryvnias ($21,335).



NAZK said it would assess Lyashko's declaration in light of the public interest.



Lyashko updated the declaration on Tuesday to report his lottery victories, prompting some wry comments online and a call by a former MP for an investigation.



Lyashko's office had no immediate comment.

...