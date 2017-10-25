US ambassador to UN evacuated from volatile South Sudan camp

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, was evacuated from a U.N. camp for displaced people in South Sudan Wednesday because of a demonstration against President Salva Kiir, witnesses said.



Shortly after Haley left the camp, U.N. security guards fired tear gas to disperse the crowd of more than 100 residents who looted and destroyed the office of a charity operating there, an aid worker at the camp said.



Haley, in the middle of a three-country African visit, met earlier Wednesday with Kiir over the country's long civil war. Speaking later to U.N. station Radio Miraya, Haley said she warned Kiir that the U.S. no longer trusted South Sudan's government and was no longer prepared to wait for change.



Haley is the highest-level U.S. government official to visit South Sudan since President Donald Trump took office.

