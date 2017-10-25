Russian exhibition honours first victims of Bolshevik rule

An exhibition dedicated to the first victims of Bolshevik rule went on display in Moscow on Wednesday as Russia gears up to mark the centenary of the 1917 revolution.



Put together by top rights group Memorial, the exhibition called "The First Ones" documents the arrest of 50 people between October 25, 1917, and January 4, 1918 .



The first victims range from members of the aristocracy to professors, cultural figures, political leaders and everyday Russians, all taken to prisons in Petrograd, now Saint Petersburg, controlled by the Bolsheviks.



The writer Vladimir Burtsev, who had long criticised Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin, was one of the people arrested in the first hours of the revolution on October 25, 1917 .

