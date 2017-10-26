Niger ambush may have involved tipoff

The U.S. military believes someone in a Niger village may have tipped off attackers to the presence of U.S. commandos and Nigerien forces in the area, setting in motion the ambush that killed four Americans, a senior defense official says. The official said that the Army Green Berets and about 30 Nigerien forces stopped in a village for an hour or two to get food and water after conducting an overnight reconnaissance mission. After they left, they were ambushed by about 50 heavily armed enemy fighters, who also killed four Nigerien fighters and wounded two Americans and several Nigerien troops.



The joint U.S.-Niger team was initially sent on a routine mission to meet local tribal leaders and work with the Niger forces.



U.S. military officials believe the intelligence mission went well during the night. But on their way back to their base in the morning, the U.S. and Niger troops stopped at a village about 85 kilometers north of Niger's capital, Niamey.

