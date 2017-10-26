Flake cites McCarthy, hopes for ‘tipping point’ on Trump

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, invoking the 1950s demagoguery of Sen. Joseph McCarthy, said Wednesday "you can't continue to just remain silent" about U.S. President Donald Trump's politics and behavior.



The Arizona senator made the rounds of morning television news shows to talk about his decision not to run for re-election in 2018 and his impassioned speech on the Senate floor Tuesday in which he said he could no longer be "complicit" with the Republican president.



Shelby said Trump had a right to defend himself in response to the criticism.



Flake cited the era of McCarthy, the Republican Wisconsin senator whose smear tactics alleging Communist infiltration ultimately led to his censure.



Flake also said he thinks more of his Republican colleagues will speak out.



Flake stopped short of saying Trump should be declared unfit for office or impeached.

