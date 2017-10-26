Airport videos show 4 men also suspected in Kim murder

Prosecutors on Thursday showed a Malaysian court airport security videos detailing the movements of four men suspected along with two women on trial of having the intent to kill the estranged brother of North Korea's leader.



Police chief investigating officer Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz told the court Thursday that security footage from the Kuala Lumpur airport showed the four men before and after the attack on Kim Jong Nam on Feb. 13 .



The police official said Hanamori was the first to arrive at the airport and met separately with each of the other three men before the attack.



One video seen in court Thursday showed Huong walking with Mr. Y at the airport near the area where Kim was attacked.

...