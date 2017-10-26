Jacinda Ardern is sworn in as New Zealand prime minister

Jacinda Ardern was sworn in as New Zealand prime minister on Thursday and said she will lead a government that's active, focused, empathetic and strong.



At 37 years old, Ardern is the South Pacific nation's youngest leader in more than 150 years. She is the nation's third female prime minister and 40th leader overall.



Ardern has promised to make significant changes in the nation of nearly 5 million people, including banning foreign buyers from purchasing homes, holding a referendum to legalize recreational marijuana, and reducing immigration.



Ardern's Labor Party formed a coalition with the small, nationalist New Zealand First party.

