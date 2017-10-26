Swiss tourists suffer brutal attack in India



A Swiss tourist has been left with a fractured skull after he and his girlfriend were attacked near the Taj Mahal during a holiday in India, police and media reports said Thursday.



Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said she had sought a report from the state government of Uttar Pradesh over the latest attack and would send representatives to visit the Swiss couple in hospital.



Others said the incident was a blow to India's hopes of drawing more tourists to the country, which had just 8.8 million foreign visitors last year according to official data.

