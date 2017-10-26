Russia's opposition newspaper plans to 'arm journalists'

The decision comes amid a spike in violence against dissenters in Russia, including this week's attack on a radio journalist who was stabbed in the neck at the offices of the liberal Echo of Moscow radio.



Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry Muratov said on Wednesday that a number of employees would undergo arms training and the newspaper would purchase traumatic weapons.



The use of fire arms is tightly regulated in Russia.



Contacted by AFP, Muratov said he could not provide details of the plan over security concerns.



President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said Thursday he saw no reason to provide extra security for journalists.



Over the past two decades Novaya Gazeta has lost several journalists to contract-style killings, including investigative reporter Anna Politkovskaya who was gunned down in the entrance to her Moscow apartment in 2006 .

