French Catalans offer separatists help and refuge

As Spain moves to impose direct rule on Catalonia, independence-minded Catalans across the border in southern France are readying to help their separatist neighbors continue the fight.



On Wednesday evening, independence sympathisers packed a hall in Perpignan -- a city with deep Catalan roots situated 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the border -- to discuss how to assist the "southern Catalans", as they call residents of the Spanish region.



Many of the Spanish Republicans that fled to the region during the long dictatorship of General Francisco Franco were Catalan.



On Wednesday, associations from across the French Catalan heartland came together to organise support for those they see as victims of a new Spanish crackdown.



Opening the meeting in the local Catalan cultural centre, the head of the French wing of Catalan pro-independence group ANC, Herve Pi, condemned the detention of two high-profile separatist leaders.

...