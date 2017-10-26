Protests as Catalan leader reportedly mulls backdown on independence

Thousands of students rallied in Barcelona Thursday in support of Catalan independence and against plans by Spain's central government to curb the region's powers.



The protest comes as Spain's senate is poised Friday to approve measures to seize Catalonia's regional institutions and finances following a "Yes" vote in an unrecognised and unregulated October 1 independence referendum.



The measures would remain in place for up to six months, until regional elections are called and a new Catalan parliament sworn in.

...