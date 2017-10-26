Europol to help probe Maltese journalist murder

Three investigators from Europol will be travelling to Malta to help the investigation into the murder of Maltese journalist and anti-corruption campaigner Daphne Caruana Galizia, police said Thursday.



Investigators on the island are already being assisted by FBI officers and Dutch forensic police.



Parliament chief Antonio Tajani on Tuesday demanded an international investigation into the car bomb murder amid fears that the assassination would not be fairly handled by national investigators.



The police provided few clues as to how the probe was going, warning only that it was too early to speculate whether Semtex or TNT had been the explosive used.

...