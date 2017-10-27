Pentagon chief accuses NKorea of threatening 'catastrophe'

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis accused North Korea on Friday of building a nuclear arsenal to "threaten others with catastrophe" and said the Trump administration remains committed to compelling the North to accept complete nuclear disarmament.



Mattis arrived in South Korea earlier Friday to meet with the nation's top defense officials and American military commanders on the front line in countering North Korea's nuclear weapons program.



Mattis is emphasizing the Trump administration's push for a diplomatic solution to the problem. But he also has said the U.S. is prepared to take military action if the North does not halt its development of missiles that could strike the entirety of the United States, potentially with a nuclear warhead.



If Trump sticks to his pledge to stop the North from being able to threaten the U.S. with a nuclear attack, something will have to give -- either a negotiated tempering of the North's ambitions or a U.S. acceptance of the North as a nuclear power.



DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.



U.S. government officials for decades have confidently but mistakenly predicted the approaching collapse of North Korea.

...