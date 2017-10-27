Australia government in turmoil after dual citizenship ruling

The Australian government was thrown into turmoil Friday after losing its one-seat majority with the nation's deputy prime minister kicked out of Parliament over his dual citizenship.



Barnaby Joyce was among seven politicians embroiled in a crisis after falling afoul of a previously obscure constitutional rule that bars dual citizens from sitting in Parliament.



If Joyce loses the by-election, the coalition could keep ruling as a minority government if it receives the support of independent MPs on budget matters and on votes of no confidence.



The dual citizenship rule was originally inserted into the 1901 constitution to ensure parliamentarians were loyal solely to Australia.

...