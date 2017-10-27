Russian helicopter crashes at sea in Arctic, 8 aboard: Norway

A Russian helicopter with eight people on board crashed at sea in Norway's Svalbard archipelago in the Arctic on Thursday, Norwegian rescue services said, with fears growing over the fate of those on board.



The aircraft went down in the afternoon two or three kilometers from Barentsburg, a Russian mining community in the archipelago, the rescue services said.



Two Norwegian helicopters and several rescue vessels were dispatched to the scene.



The aircraft was a Russian Mil Mi-8 based permanently near Barentsburg.



Norway was afforded sovereignty of Svalbard, located around 1,000 kilometers from the North Pole, under the 1920 Treaty of Paris.



As a result, Russia operates a coal mine in Barentsburg, a community home to several hundred Russian and Ukrainian miners.

