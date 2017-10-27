Mattis says US goal is 'not war' over N. Korea

Washington's goal "is not war" as it seeks to ease high military tension with Pyongyang, US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said Friday, standing at the heavily-fortified border between the two Koreas.



Tension has flared on the Korean peninsula as US President Donald Trump and the North's ruler Kim Jong-Un have traded threats of war and personal insults that sparked global alarm.



The moves, staged in violation of UN resolutions banning the North from any use of atomic and ballistic technology, prompted new US-led UN sanctions against the impoverished state.



Even some Trump advisers say US military options are limited when Pyongyang could launch an artillery barrage on the South Korean capital Seoul -- only around 50 kilometers from the border and home to 10 million people.

...