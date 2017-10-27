Spain poised to roll back Catalonia's regional autonomy

Spanish lawmakers are poised to adopt extraordinary measures Friday to seize control of rebel region Catalonia in a bid to frustrate its independence drive, though separatists are likely to push back.



Spain and Catalonia have been locked in a constitutional standoff since a "Yes" vote in the unregulated plebiscite which secessionist leaders hold up as a popular mandate for independence for the region of 7.5 million people.



Madrid turned to Article 155 of the constitution -- a never-before-used provision designed to rein in rebels among Spain's 17 regions, which enjoy varying levels of autonomy.



Fears for Catalonia's economy have increased as uncertainty persists over the independence d*rive, with some 1,600 companies already having moved their legal headquarters out of the region.

