US belatedly compiles list of off-limits Russians

The Trump administration has given Congress a list of Russian officials who may soon become off-limits to anyone who wants to avoid U.S. sanctions, as criticism mounted over the administration's tardy execution of new penalties on Moscow.



The former prime minister of Denmark, Rasmussen joined a growing chorus of Russia critics expressing exasperation that an Oct. 1 deadline came and went without new penalties to punish Russia for interfering in the U.S. election. A law Trump signed in August requires the administration to produce a list of individuals linked to Russia's defense and intelligence agencies. Anyone who does business with those individuals could then be hit themselves with U.S. sanctions.



Tillerson has said one reason for the delay has been concern about how the sanctions may affect business and major U.S. allies who do business with Russia's defense and intelligence sectors.



Many of the Russian officials have previously been targeted by U.S. sanctions, said individuals familiar with the list given to Congress.



U.S. officials have also cited legal hurdles to getting the sanctions in place.

