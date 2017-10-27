Gummy bear maker Haribo investigating reports of slavery on Brazil plantations

German sweet maker Haribo said on Friday it was investigating companies in its supply chain following allegations of slave labor being used on its suppliers' plantations in Brazil.



Haribo, famous for its fruit-flavored gummy bears, came under fire this month after a German television documentary alleged that workers producing a key ingredient used to make the sweets -- carnauba wax -- were trapped in modern-day slavery.



Carnauba wax, which is used to make sweets shiny and stop them from sticking together, is produced in Brazil's northeastern states and exported worldwide for use in various products ranging from car oil and shoe polish to dental floss.

...