Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border

Britain's talks on exiting the European Union cannot progress, as London wishes, to trade relations until it give more clarity on what will happen at its border with Ireland, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Friday.



Ireland has called for Britain and the EU to reach a bespoke customs union partnership to eliminate the risk of a "hard" border returning between it and Northern Ireland, which until a 1998 peace deal was separated by military checkpoints because of 30 years of sectarian violence in the province.



Ireland's Central Bank has told Irish firms to do more to prepare for an abrupt British departure and speaking at the same conference, Allied Irish Banks' chairman said Ireland must be ready for a "car crash Brexit".

...