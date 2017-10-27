Kremlin hits at Twitter's 'prejudiced' move against two Russian media outlets

Twitter's ban on adverts from Russian media was motivated by Washington's "deep prejudices" against Moscow and was setting a worrying precedent for the company to treat its clients unequally, the Kremlin said Friday.



Twitter Inc on Thursday accused Russian media outlets Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik of interfering in the 2016 U.S. election and banned them from buying ads on its network, after criticism in the United States that the social network had not done enough to deter international meddling.



In April, Reuters reported that RT and Sputnik were part of a plan by Russian President Vladimir Putin to swing the U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump and undermine voters' faith in the American electoral system, according to three current and four former U.S. officials.

