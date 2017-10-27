Teenage girls step in to stop child marriages in West Africa

Niger has the world's highest prevalence of child marriage, according to the U.N. children's agency (UNICEF), with three in four girls married under the age of 18 .



The legal age of marriage for girls in Niger is 15, with a law proposed but not yet passed to change it to 18 .



More and more girls are seeking support, said Niger country director Johnson Bien-Aime of child rights organisation Plan International, which has stopped several marriages in this way.



People also contact the club to intervene in cases of child marriage, said Bah.



The legal age of marriage in Guinea is 18, but one in two girls is married before that.



Ten years ago no one wanted to talk about child marriage, but now momentum is building to end it, said Francoise Moudouthe, head of Africa engagement at advocacy group Girls Not Brides.



Although world leaders have pledged to stamp out child marriage by 2030 under the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, at current rates it will take over 100 years to end it in West and Central Africa, according to UNICEF.

...