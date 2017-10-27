Fodder farming provides lifeline to drought-hit Kenyans

Peter Mutisya cuts through a yellowing grass field with a machete at his farm in Kivaa village, southern Kenya, laying knee-high blades of grass into a neat pile.



Worsening drought and erratic rainfall across Kenya have affected harvests and livestock, prompting farmers to look for alternative sources of income.



A growing number of Kenyans living in arid areas are swapping staple crops for livestock fodder like Rhodes or Brachiaria grass, which require less water to grow, according to the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization.



Mutisya said the growing demand for fodder from herders in times of drought is what makes it such an attractive proposition for subsistence farmers like him.



Most herders refuse to sell their stock, said Joseph Nkanoni, a project officer at Dupoto-e-Maa. The herders' group has been encouraging people to sell some of their animals during drought, to buy fodder or pay for family food or school fees.

...